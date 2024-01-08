Vigilance.fr - Webmin | Usermin: file deletion via Mail File Names Quote, analyzed on 08/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Webmin | Usermin, via Mail File Names Quote, in order to delete a file.
