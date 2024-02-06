Vigilance.fr - Rust: out-of-bounds memory reading via openssl::x509::verify::X509VerifyParamRef::set_host(), analyzed on 06/12/2023

February 2024 by Vigilance.fr

An attacker can force a read at an invalid memory address of Rust, via openssl::x509::verify::X509VerifyParamRef::set_host(), in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

Plus d'information sur : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/Rust-out-of-bounds-memory-reading-via-openssl-x509-verify-X509VerifyParamRef-set-host-43023