Vigilance.fr - Go: file read/write via path/filepath, analyzed on 16/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Go, via path/filepath, in order to read or alter files.
Vigilance.fr - Go: file read/write via path/filepath, analyzed on 16/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Go, via path/filepath, in order to read or alter files.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr