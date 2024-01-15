Vigilance.fr - Drupal Mollie: write access via Payment Confirmation Logic, analyzed on 15/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Drupal Mollie, via Payment Confirmation Logic, in order to alter data.
