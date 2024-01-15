Vigilance.fr - Cisco IP Phone: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 15/11/2023
January 2024 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cisco IP Phone, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
