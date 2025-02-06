VIAVI XEdge Provides All-In-One, Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Edge Network Environments

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

As public, private and critical networks increasingly rely on wireless technologies at the edge, VIAVI Solutions Inc. introduced XEdge, the industry’s all-in-one solution for continuous edge network testing and monitoring at scale. Built on a robust, cloud-based platform with advanced automation and user-friendly analytics, XEdge seamlessly integrates a multi-carrier RF probe and innovative controller, enabling network managers to unlock the full potential of complex wireless technologies across various industries.

High bandwidth, low latency and enhanced reliability have made 4G and 5G competitive options for wireless edge connectivity, resulting in increased adoption beyond commercial mobile networks. Enterprises are deploying private networks to shape the performance of 5G networks to their specific industry needs. Even public safety networks and transportation communications are opening their proprietary networks to 5G technology. To fully realize the benefits of this evolution, these organizations must address the traditional complexities of wireless environments and be able to tune network performance to their exact needs by cost-effectively leveraging network teams equipped with the necessary skills.

XEdge has been designed to help confront these challenges. By implementing modern cloud-based architecture and leveraging advanced edge computing and AI technologies, XEdge seamlessly meshes with operational systems, transforming SLA monitoring from a complex, resource-intensive task to a streamlined, automated process.

XEdge combines a centralized controller with versatile devices. The XEdge controller provides a unified, web-based interface for on-site or remote operations, enabling efficient management, data visualization, and analysis. Deployable in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid models, it integrates seamlessly with existing systems. The XEdge devices support multi-SIM, built-in sensors, and autonomous testing, offering flexible use as handheld units or unattended monitors. Together, they deliver a scalable, comprehensive network monitoring solution.

The system supports multiple standalone and non-standalone 5G NR as well as LTE-FDD/TDD, LAA bands, and interfaces for Wi-Fi, cellular, Ethernet, and USB/USB-C.

XEdge complies with FCC Part 15 and holds IC and CE certifications. Integration with third-party systems via a REST API enables extended control and data exchange.

