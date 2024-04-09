VIAVI Introduces Performance Testing for Post-Quantum Cryptography Deployments

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Viavi Solutions Inc. announced the addition of performance testing capability for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) system deployments. Introducing cryptographic protocols can create additional network performance overhead, ultimately affecting end-user quality of experience. TeraVM Security Test is trusted by leading network security infrastructure vendors, service providers, research institutes, governments and enterprises to emulate large-scale user endpoint traffic applications over secure access connections while measuring individual traffic flow performance across multiple quality vectors.

Quantum computers have the potential to break public-key cryptography once they begin operating at a large scale – an event not anticipated to occur for several more years. However, governments, military, enterprises and mobile operators are already preparing for a quantum-safe future to protect their vast stores of sensitive data. The U.S. federal government has mandated the migration of all existing public-key cryptographic systems including network security devices such as firewalls and VPN gateways to PQC.

The race is on for organizations to upgrade their processes, systems, hardware, software and services to avoid Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) threats where encrypted sensitive information can be hacked and stored to be decrypted and acted upon when quantum computers are available.

VIAVI has extensive experience testing and assuring large-scale and complex networks worldwide, including security testing. TeraVM is the first cloud-enabled test platform to support PQC algorithms mandated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). TeraVM Security Test enables benchmarking of the performance of enterprise devices, content delivery networks and endpoints that initiate or terminate IPSec Traffic using PQC. TeravVM Security Test is a software-based test tool which can be run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers or on cloud platforms. The TeraVM platform is in wide use by network equipment manufacturers, network operators and research institutes for its proven capabilities in testing security compliance as well as performance impacts of security layers.