Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Vexl Foundation and The Rage Join Forces to Spotlight Financial Surveillance and Digital Privacy

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Vexl Foundation is announced a new collaboration with L0la L33tz of The Rage, a leading independent publication covering financial surveillance, civil liberties, and digital privacy. This partnership reflects the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to defending financial freedom and supporting voices that bring critical issues into the public spotlight.

As part of this collaboration, The Rage will publish a special six-part editorial series exploring the most pressing threats to financial privacy and individual autonomy in the digital age. The series will delve into topics such as the global expansion of Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, the implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and the societal consequences of increasingly intrusive financial oversight.

This partnership underscores both organizations’ shared mission: to protect the right to transact freely, to question authority, and to educate the public about the tools and policies shaping the future of money.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 