Verkada Names Marc Peston GM of Northern Europe

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verkada announced the appointment of Marc Peston as General Manager of Northern Europe. Peston will lead Verkada’s go-to-market and sales operations in Benelux, the Nordics, and the Baltics.

Peston joins Verkada after nearly a decade at Qualtrics where he held several senior roles in sales and operations. At Qualtrics, Peston drove the company’s expansion into Australia and Southeast Asia before leading the company’s efforts in Benelux.

Verkada is growing rapidly in Europe. In the past year, Verkada expanded operations into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) and increased its headcount in Europe by 50%. Leading organisations in Northern Europe trust Verkada as their physical security layer, including Rapha Racing, ToyChamp, and Canada Goose.