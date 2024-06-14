Verkada Launches in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced it is expanding operations to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) under the leadership of Benjamin Krebs. This expansion comes as Verkada is seeing strong sales and partner growth across EMEA.

Starting today, Verkada’s Command platform and website are available in German, providing German-speaking customers with full access to Verkada’s solutions and services in their native language so that they have the necessary resources to make informed security decisions.

Since its inception in 2016, Verkada has maintained an impressive growth trajectory. Today the company has nearly 2,000 employees across 16 offices globally. Currently, Verkada is recruiting across EMEA and is seeking talented individuals for roles such as account executives and solutions engineers. Interested candidates can explore these opportunities.