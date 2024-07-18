Verkada launches AI-powered search

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verkada announced it will offer customers a new AI-powered search in Beta. Leveraging a large language and large vision model, Verkada’s AI-powered search will enable customers to use everyday language to search their video security camera footage for people and vehicles, making their investigations even more intuitive and efficient.

With the ability to search for people and vehicles across a much wider – and more granular – range of descriptive features, Verkada customers can now search through footage faster than ever. AI-powered search also enables customers to address industry-specific operational concerns – everything from retailers looking to identify shoplifters to manufacturing customers looking to ensure workplace safety.