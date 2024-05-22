Verkada appoints Ardon Anderson as Vice President of EMEA

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verkada, a specialize in cloud-based physical security solutions, announced Ardon Anderson’s appointment as Vice President of EMEA. This appointment comes as Verkada is seeing strong sales and partner growth across the region.

Verkada’s suite of products is designed for simplicity and ease of use, encompassing a wide range of solutions including video security cameras, access control systems, environmental sensors, alarms, intercoms, and workplace management tools. All these are seamlessly integrated into a single, user-friendly cloud-based software platform. Verkada has more than one million devices online and is trusted by over 24,000 organizations globally, with a notable presence in the Fortune 500 sector. In the UK, Verkada works with brands like the London Clinic, Belron International, Bath Spa University, and more.

Since its inception in 2016, Verkada has maintained an impressive growth trajectory. Today the company has nearly 2,000 employees and 16 offices globally. With 250 positions open worldwide, Verkada is recruiting in Germany, Paris, London, Poland, and Amsterdam and is seeking talented individuals for roles such as account executives and solutions engineers. Interested candidates can explore these opportunities.