Verkada announced a wide range of updates to its Command platform

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Verkada announced a wide range of updates to its Command platform that will make it even easier for its customers around the world to keep their people and places safe.

To strengthen and enhance the entry experience, Verkada has deepened the integration of Verkada Guest and Verkada Access Control. Now, its customers can grant guests temporary, customizable visitor access credentials. The moment a visitor checks in with Verkada Guest, organizations can provision a temporary access badge with custom permissions, or they can send a door unlock link that enables a visitor to open authorized doors directly from their phones. Each credential is unique, time-bound, and exactly matched to the visitor’s needs. Guests are also now fully integrated with Verkada’s roll call reports. Verkada customers can manage all occupants – both employees and guests – in emergency situations from a single tool.

Verkada also announced several step-change improvements to its access control solution for large-scale deployments, including support for third-party OSDP door readers and two new APIs that automate access control operations: programmatic updates to door schedules and the ability to update the doors, schedule, or groups components of an access level from third-party software, eliminating the need to make these changes manually in Command.

Verkada also announced a range of additional product and platform updates, including:

Broadened video search tools. With History Player Search, Verkada customers can now access a comprehensive overview of all sightings of an individual with a single click – another way to streamline and optimize investigations. Verkada also reimagined the search interface in Command to give security teams an even more granular list of search attributes – from makes and models of vehicles to bumper stickers and even vehicle body damage – to surface people and vehicles of interest in even less time.

Continued commitment to interoperability. Verkada’s Command Connector is now officially recognized as an Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) Profile S conformant client. In addition, Command Connector can now also ingest feeds from RTSP-compatible cameras that are not ONVIF Profile S conformant, bringing the number of compatible video security camera models to more than one thousand. This will ensure that even more organizations can bring legacy, non-Verkada cameras into its cloud platform in minutes as they migrate to Verkada’s Command platform.

Even more flexible security deployments. Verkada’s new WiFi Gateway will enable customers to deploy a range of Verkada devices anywhere with power and Wi-Fi, making installation simple in hard-to-wire locations like parking lots, fence lines, and school grounds.

Enhanced privacy features. Building on Verkada’s robust privacy features and permissions, its new Person of Interest Only Face Search limits the application of facial recognition technology to only images matching a pre-defined user list of Persons of Interest (POI). When enabled, all other facial recognition detections not in the POI list will not be stored.

Streamlined management for organizations operating at scale. Verkada introduced new user and license management tools to empower large, multi-site enterprises to more efficiently streamline and delegate operations. With the User Directories feature, organizations can now create regional boundaries for users and permissions that mirror their organizational structure, allowing local IT teams to manage their specific user base while central IT teams maintain oversight.

Expanded line of next-generation Dome cameras. Verkada’s 5MP CD43 and CD53 dome cameras include advanced image sensors with enhanced low-light viewing capability and expanded IR range for precise nighttime monitoring, as well as onboard storage of up to 365 days’ retention and nearly 3x optical zoom capabilities for the CD53.

Verkada customers can access these new software features and functionalities on February 20. Hardware availability varies by device.