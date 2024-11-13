Verkada adds six new technology partners to its Integration Program

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verkada announced that it has added six new technology partners to its Integrations Program: Appriss Retail, Auror, Axon Evidence, CompScience, Extreme Networks, and RedBag. This expanded range of supported integrations will empower Verkada customers across a range of verticals, including retail, law enforcement, manufacturing, and education, to address even more use cases with Verkada’s platform and solutions.

With Appriss Retail, a loss prevention and return management solution, retail customers can seamlessly pair their Verkada cameras with Appriss Retail’s operational analytics to quickly identify and review suspicious transactions.

With Auror, a retail crime intelligence solution, customers can easily export video archives from Verkada Command into Auror. By consolidating footage and reports through Auror, retailers and law enforcement can more effectively collaborate to identify repeat offenders, trends, and organized retail crime networks.

With Axon Evidence, customers can seamlessly export video archives from Verkada Command into Axon Evidence, Axon’s cloud-based digital evidence management platform, simplifying and streamlining workflows for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Axon Evidence is designed to securely store, manage and share critical video and multimedia evidence collected from body cameras, drones, and other devices, ensuring efficient collaboration and compliance with legal standards.

With CompScience, a safety-driven analytics solution, customers can combine Verkada’s high-quality video with CompScience’s safety analytics to analyze work environments and identify potential safety hazards – ultimately enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and security in high-liability work environments.

With Extreme Networks, a cloud-based network infrastructure and management solution, customers can provision Verkada cameras in a secure, multicast-enabled segment using a zero-touch setup to automatically apply networking policy rules.

With RedBag, a silent communications tool that provides broadcast and two-way communication between the classroom and emergency responders, customers can connect their Verkada devices to RedBag’s dashboards to enhance situational awareness during lockdown events and provide video access to first responders during a crisis.

These new technology partners join 12 existing members including Fūsus, HiveWatch, SingleWire Software, and Sureview.