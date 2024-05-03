Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

Verizon DBIR report commentary

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

2024 DBIR report from Verizon, here is some 3rd party commentary from Patrick Spencer, VP at Kiteworks:

"These findings underscore the complex challenges of securing sensitive content as it is shared internally and with a growing ecosystem of third parties. With threat actors increasingly targeting this data and regulators tightening compliance requirements, the risks have never been higher.

At Kiteworks, we believe organisations must take a proactive, holistic approach to sensitive content communications—one that combines robust security controls (including a hardened virtual appliance), comprehensive compliance capabilities, and a people-centric focus on training and ease of use. The 2024 DBIR is a powerful reminder of the urgency of this mission. We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to tackle these challenges head-on in the year ahead."


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 