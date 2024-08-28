Verifymy Appoints Mikkel Nielsen as Chief Product Officer

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verifymy announces Mikkel Nielsen has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Nielsen will enhance the capabilities of Verifymy’s age assurance and content moderation technologies and utilise AI at scale to ensure kids remain safe when venturing online.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the online safety ecosystem, with research having shown that children are increasingly at risk of encountering harmful and illegal threats within just ten minutes of accessing the web. One in ten kids have now been exposed to illegal materials such as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), while almost three-quarters of parents now state their kids have experienced some form of online harm, such as illicit content or harassment.

Nielsen, who has over two decades of experience working with scale-ups and start-ups in heavily regulated sectors, including healthcare and government, will be joining the mission-led team at Verifymy headed by Founder and CEO Ryan Shaw.

Under Ryan’s guidance, Verifymy is reshaping the online safety ecosystem through the development of robust privacy-preserving age assurance and content moderation solutions.

Verifymy is determined to put an end to online harms and create safer online spaces for all.