Veracode launches enhanced Velocity™ Partner Programme

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Veracode announced the launch of its enhanced Veracode® Velocity™ Partner Programme. The programme enables new collaboration opportunities, empowering partners with innovative and comprehensive application and cloud risk management solutions across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. The expanded programme introduces a simplified approach to working with resellers and value-added distributors.

Through the Velocity™ programme, partners can more easily support their customers to build and scale secure software from code to cloud with the Veracode application risk management platform. Partners can significantly enhance their security service offerings with AI-powered remediation, actionable visibility of exploitable flaws, and easy onboarding and integration with their DevSecOps tech stack. The company’s recent acquisition of Longbow Security also broadens Veracode’s market reach through its ecosystem of strategic security providers.

The Veracode® Velocity™ Partner Programme has a multi-tiered structure tailored to various levels of engagement and investment. Benefits include early access to Veracode products, invitations to Veracode Technical Summits and Partner Technical Advisory Council membership, participation in thought leadership programmes, revenue acceleration programmes, and marketing investment.

As part of the Velocity™ programme, Veracode has also unveiled its enhanced Partner Technical Certification Programme. This initiative provides partners with technical certification across four progressive levels, retires any requirement for Continuing Professional Education, and builds visibility of expertise with Credly badges. These new certifications will help drive partners’ services and sales.