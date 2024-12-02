Veracode launched Veracode Fix and Veracode Risk Manager (VRM)

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Veracode announced innovations to help developers build secure-by-design software, and security teams reduce risk across their code-to-cloud ecosystem. The latest enhancements in Veracode Fix and Veracode Risk Manager, formerly known as Longbow Security, give developers the ability to build software, assess risk, and remediate at the click of a button in their preferred environment.

AI-powered Remediation in the IDE for Developers

The explosion of AI means code is now being written faster than ever—but the challenge is AI-generated code contains around the same percentage of flaws as human-generated code. With 71 percent of organizations drowning in security debt through years of accumulated code vulnerabilities, developers are in dire need of tools to accelerate flaw remediation.

The latest innovations in Veracode Fix, which combines AI and human expertise to reduce remediation time from months to minutes, means developers now have access to drop-in code fixes for up to 80 percent of first-party weaknesses. For an organization with 2,000 security flaws, this means using the tool could cut the time to clear security debt by 2,400 hours, saving $240,000 compared to manual remediation.

Veracode Fix is available in all integrated development environments (IDE), meaning developers can fix vulnerabilities at the push of a button in their CI/CD pipelines and ensure they’re building software that’s secure by design.

The tool is already helping customers make security innovation become a measurable reality. Phillip Hagedorn, Cloud Architect at HDI Global SE, said, “One future success factor will be Veracode’s artificial intelligence helping fix our findings. AI supporting fixes is a game changer. We have an approved plan for benefitting from AI, and it’s time to roll it out.”

With Veracode’s newest IDE support, developers can also find and fix vulnerabilities in first-party and open-source code before adding it to the codebase. This means more streamlined workflows and problem-solving using static analysis and software composition analysis in Visual Code Studio, JetBrains (IntelliJ, PyCharm, Rider), Eclipse, and Visual Studio.

Application Security Posture Management with Veracode Risk Manager for Security Teams

Alongside Veracode Fix, Veracode Risk Manager (VRM) correlates and contextualises risk from code to cloud, tracing it back to the root cause to enable one-to-many remediation. This comprehensive visibility empowers security teams to prioritize and eliminate the most critical vulnerabilities with the least amount of effort.

A series of new advancements to VRM gives developers and security teams even greater control over risk management. The latest features include:

1. GitLab Repository Connector: Empowers root cause analysis of runtime issues by tracing them directly back to the source code repository, allowing teams to pinpoint the origin of risks and accelerate remediation.

2. GitLab Ultimate Security Findings: Enables ingestion, unification, correlation, and prioritization of Gitlab Ultimate Security Findings including Static Analysis and Container Security findings. This enables teams to focus on the issues that matter most and provides unified risk and compliance reporting.

3. Custom Compliance Mappings: Provides organizations with the tools to customize compliance mappings according to their specific requirements, facilitating easier compliance management.

4. New Connectors: VRM has several new native findings connectors, including Tenable, Qualys, Rapid7, Aquasec, ServiceNow Two-Way sync, and more.

Helping Organizations Build Secure by Design

Veracode’s newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Ravi Iyer, is focused on embedding security into product development and enhancing the overall developer experience. “These latest innovations underline the importance of building, buying, and deploying software that’s secure by design. Our customers need solutions that help them identify, manage, and remediate risk at scale, and we’ll continue to meet this demand by making Veracode’s products integrated and easy for developers to use,” Iyer said.

Veracode will be at AWS Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, December 2-6, 2024. Visit booth #563 for more information on the latest products or to get a demo of Veracode Fix and VRM.