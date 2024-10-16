VAWLT’s GTM pays off big-time with TD SYNNEX partnership

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Vawlt first launched its Dynamic Storage Platform in 2020. The product is focused on enabling companies to enjoy powerful, public cloud-scale, operational resilience paired with simplified configuration and transparent cloud management. Since its launch, Vawlt has consistently led the charge in global multi-cloud (‘supercloud’) data storage innovations. Vawlt’s unique approach redefines how businesses approach long-term, distributed data storage, offering unrivaled data security, efficiency, and the means for true, operational data sovereignty, along with long-term, independent data storage strategies. Vawlt offers the vision and the technology to help elevate modern companies, and now the message of its value has reached Brazil.

Vawlt is thrilled to announce its partnership with TD SYNNEX as a stage in an incredible journey of growth, with cutting-edge innovations and exceptional opportunities for its clients and the community. The collaboration with TD Synnex marks a significant milestone in Vawlt’s journey to expand the start-up’s market footprint, and to bring its unique solutions across Brazil. By joining forces with TD SYNNEX Brazil, a leader in IT distribution and services, Vawlt will leverage its innovative Supercloud technology to provide robust, secure, and efficient solutions tailored to the needs of diverse enterprises.