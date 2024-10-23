Vawlt Announces Appointment of Shawn Kinnear is Vawlt as Chief Sales Officer

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Vawlt, Lisbon-based start-up in the global long-term, distributed data storage market, announced a key leadership appointment. Shawn Kinnear has been named Chief Sales Officer. With this new appointment in the senior leadership team, Vawlt continues to drive impressive growth and commitment in the running regions, and will open its coverage to the US market.

Vawlt will keep expanding its team and is looking to secure the best of the best for positions ranging from business growth to product development.

Vawlt first launched its storage solutions in 2020. The product is focused on enabling companies to enjoy powerful, cloud-scale, operational resilience paired with simplified configuration and transparent cloud management. Since its launch, Vawlt has consistently led the charge in global Supercloud Storage innovations. Vawlt’s approach redefines how businesses approachlong-term, distributed data storage, offering unrivaled data security, efficiency, and the means for true, operational data sovereignty, along with long-term, independent data storage strategies.

Prior to being named Vawlt’s CSO, Shawn served as the Global Vice President of Sales at Avesha, a Boston, Massachusetts-based company, and Diamanti, based in San Jose, California. In these roles, Shawn was responsible for leading high-performing sales teams, driving revenue growth, and delivering large Enterprise business-based solutions tailored for multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and edge environments. His expertise spans creating strategic sales initiatives, fostering customer success, and accelerating cloud technology adoption across various industries.