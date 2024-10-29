Vawlt announced Vawlt 3.1

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Vawlt announced Vawlt 3.1, a significant development of its unique multi-cloud solution. This latest overhaul fine-tunes and widens the features and functionality of the solution to meet organizations’ growing demands for data protection, cybersecurity, and operational efficiency in a fast-changing, hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem.

With a focus on the needs of today’s security and cost-conscious organizations, Vawlt 3.1 adds these significant features:

• Bandwidth Throttling: Set a maximum limit on the bandwidth Vawlt can use for uploads and downloads.

• New Cloud Providers: Added support for Tencent Cloud and IDrive.

• Automated Air-Gapping Rules: Schedule specific periods for data volumes to be automatically air-gapped, enhancing security.

• Enhanced Volume Access Permissions: Assign read-only or read/write access per user to specific prefixes within the same Vawlt data volume.

• 2FA Protection for Key Operations: Enable two-factor authentication for critical operations, such as updating immutability properties.

• Support S3 Object Sources in Synchronization Tool: Automatically sync data from any S3-compatible storage sources with Vawlt data volumes.

• Seamless Proxy Support: Easily configure a proxy through which Vawlt communicates with the internet.

Vawlt first launched its supercloud solution in 2020. The product is focused on enabling companies to enjoy powerful, public cloud-scale, operational resilience paired with simplified configuration and transparent cloud management. Since its first appearance Vawlt’s platform has grown in strong increments, responding closely to customer feedback and evolving needs, to ensure each iteration enhances the product much more than a mere update.

Also since its launch, Vawlt has consistently led the charge in global ‘Supercloud’ Storage innovations. Vawlt’s approach redefines how businesses approach long-term, distributed data storage, offering unrivaled data security, efficiency, and the means for true, operational data sovereignty, along with long-term, independent data storage strategies. Success stories across various industries underscore Vawlt’s role in enhancing modern data management strategies. For enterprises that focus on consistent innovation, Vawlt offers the vision and the technology to help elevate their businesses.