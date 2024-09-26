ValidMind launches ValidMind Advantage program

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

ValidMind announced the launch of the ValidMind Advantage program. This partner ecosystem is designed to provide early-stage and established fintech companies with the ability to test, document and validate their AI models in accordance with banks’ regulatory requirements to ensure SR11-7, SS1-23, E23 and EU AI Act compliance.

As AI adoption heats up for banks, ensuring AI models are properly validated and compliant remains a priority for the highly regulated financial services industry. Banks must ensure that any third-party models they use are properly documented, validated, and comply with necessary regulations. Fintechs can get ahead of these requests and provide a more attractive offering to banks by working with ValidMind to ensure their models are compliant.

The ValidMind Advantage program addresses this need by providing emerging and established fintech companies (e.g., system integrators and management consulting firms) access to a trusted, compliant platform to validate their AI models, while financial institutions gain access to a broader range of rigorously tested and reliable AI solutions to enhance decision-making and risk management.

Through the ValidMind Advantage program, partners will have access to our purpose-built model risk management platform for model documentation, regulatory compliance resources, technical onboarding and support, co-marketing opportunities and networking events to connect with key stakeholders in the financial services industry. This partner ecosystem demonstrates ValidMind’s strategic commitment to fostering innovation in AI-driven financial solutions by lowering barriers for fintech companies to become trusted AI providers and encouraging collaboration with established players.

The ValidMind Advantage program is available through a tiered partner model with co-development and co-marketing opportunities at each level.