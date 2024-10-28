ValidMind has appointed Charles Fischer as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

A seasoned executive in Bay Area tech, Charles brings extensive experience in driving revenue growth and scaling companies. His career began in tech sales at Oracle, co-founding Computer Training Source, and impactful tenures at Novell/SuSE and Juniper Networks.

At Neo4j, Charles played a pivotal role in mainstreaming graph databases among Fortune 100 companies, launching key offerings, and contributing to the company’s Unicorn valuation. Most recently, as President of Trovares, he led strategic growth initiatives.

In his role as CRO at ValidMind, Charles will oversee and align sales, marketing, and customer success teams, propelling ValidMind’s revenue and profitability to new heights.

This appointment follows a series of recent milestones for ValidMind, including an $8.1 million seed funding round, a strategic partnership with the General Bank of Canada, and the appointment of Kristof Horompoly, formerly with JPMorgan Chase, as VP of Risk Management.