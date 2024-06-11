Utimaco’s GP-HSM-as-a-Service secures Regent FE’s banking integrations

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco announced that it has been selected by Regent FE, a UK based Financial Institution providing businesses based globally with collections, payments and currency management, to secure its systems and banking integration.

Many companies like Regent FE want to provide banking and payments services to their customers and are increasingly looking to work with clearing banks to gain indirect access to payment schemes and thus leverage the bank’s existing infrastructure and licenses. Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) are required for the highest level of security. Typically, the use of HSMs requires a secure infrastructure in which to house the devices, plus skilled personnel to operate them too.

By choosing Utimaco’s specialized GP-HSM-as-a-Service service and leveraging their subject matter expertise, Regent FE benefits from quick and simplified access to the high security level of HSMs as an alternative to purchasing and hosting on-premises HSMs or subscribing to a vanilla bare-metal CSP-based service. Regent FE recognized the flexibility of Utimaco’s offering, both from a functional and a commercial perspective, as well as the expert domain knowledge that Utimaco provides securing payments both on premise and with GP-HSM-as-a-Service. After all, who better to provide your HSM Service than the HSM Vendor themselves?

"Bank integrations offer many opportunities to an innovative financial institution like Regent FE, and we carefully select and partner with top-tier banking and infrastructure providers. After evaluating various options, we chose the Utimaco HSM as a Service solution to address our security needs due to their expertise, flexibility, and exceptional support" said Alexander Millin, CEO of Regent FE.

Hacan Tiwemark, chief operating officer, Utimaco, said: "With our GP-HSM-as-a-Service that is easily available through our enhanced Trust as a Service marketplace, we’re providing our customers with an interconnected service offering that empowers them to manage their cybersecurity needs online and flexibly. We’re removing the technical burden from them in the areas where we’re experts, so they can focus fully on their area of expertise."