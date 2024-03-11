Utimaco joins the UN’s International Telecommunication Union Development Sector

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco and the world’s largest CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) provider through its acquisition of Celltick, has become a Sector Member of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Development Sector to add its experience and expertise to the Early Warnings For All Initiative, created to "ensure that everyone on Earth is protected from hazardous weather, water, or climate events through life-saving early warning systems by the end of 2027". One critical component of the initiative is to ensure that live-saving messages can reach people at risk, on time to take action.

As a global leader of Public Warning Systems (PWS), Mass Notification Systems (MNS), and the world’s largest CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) provider, Utimaco has been able to gain vast firsthand experience and technological know-how from its many live installations in different countries, ranging from Denmark, India, the support of the Ukraine since the beginning of the war and many others. This expertise in the implementation and crucial success factors for Public Warning systems can be used to design and deploy systems in countries that are the primary beneficiaries of the Early Warning for All (EW4A) initiative created by the UN in 2022.

Disasters costing thousands of lives highlight the global need for early warning solutions und underlines the importance of the EW4A initiative, which aims at supporting developing countries to provide their citizens with early warnings related to the natural hazards that are caused by global warning. Most of these countries have not implemented effective mobile early warning systems to reach communities at risk and the aim is to speed of the implementation of cell-broadcast, including by promoting a regulatory approach and provide technical assistance.