Uncovering IoT Vulnerabilities: Highlights from the Bitdefender - Netgear 2024 Threat Report

June 2024 by Bitdefender - Netgear

The Internet of Things (IoT) continues to revolutionize our daily lives, but it also introduces significant security and privacy challenges. The 2024 IoT Security Landscape Report created in collaboration with Netgear offers an in-depth look at the current state of IoT security, uncovering critical vulnerabilities and providing actionable insights to help safeguard your smart home.

Key Findings:

Explosive Growth in IoT Devices: With over 15 billion connected devices globally, from smart home appliances to industrial equipment, the attack surface has expanded dramatically. Vulnerabilities in IoT frameworks, like those found in the ThroughTek Kalay platform, expose millions of users to potential privacy breaches.

Daily Threats: Bitdefender’s smart home security solutions block an average of 2.5 million threats every 24 hours. This highlights the constant barrage of attacks targeting home networks and the critical need for robust security measures.

Vulnerable Devices: The report identifies TV sets, smart plugs, and digital video recorders (DVRs) as the most vulnerable devices. TV sets, in particular, have a high number of vulnerabilities due to their extended lifespan and discontinued support.

Mobile Device Risks: Another Bitdefender study, the 2024 Consumer Cybersecurity Assessment Report reveals that 78.3% of respondents use mobile devices for sensitive transactions. However, 44.5% do not use any mobile security solutions, leaving them susceptible to malware, phishing, and data breaches.

IoT security will be signed into law

To combat the risks associated with IoT (lack of) security, the U.S. government has introduced the Cyber Trust Mark – a certification that helps consumers identify IoT devices that meet strict security standards, including strong credentials, regular updates, and data protection. This trust mark will help consumers choose IoT products that are built with security in mind, but the implementation is still a long way away. Until then, IoT security will remain an individual responsibility.

To enhance your IoT security, consider the following steps:

• Regular Updates: Keep all IoT devices updated with the latest firmware.

• Segmentation: Use a dedicated guest network for smart devices to isolate them from your main network.

• Advanced Security Solutions: Employ solutions like Netgear Armor, which offers comprehensive protection for all the home connected devices, including smartphones, laptops, and desktops.