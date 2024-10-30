ULINK DA Drive Analyzer Free Beta Version Now Available for Windows PC

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

The latest release is now available for Windows PCs as a free beta version, empowering a new set of users with the ability to closely monitor their drive health and protect their data using AI-based drive failure predictions.

This is made possible by an application called DA SmartQuest. The addition of DA SmartQuest marks a significant milestone in ULINK Technology’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and user-friendly solutions.

With this software, DA Drive Analyzer becomes a versatile drive health monitoring tool that seamlessly integrates with Windows-based systems, enabling more businesses to harness the power of AI for data-driven insights and strategic planning.

In addition to expanding the DA Drive Analyzer service to Windows PC users, DA SmartQuest gives users the option to generate AI-based drive failure predictions locally using a copy of DA Drive Analyzer’s AI that runs entirely on the user’s PC. All the user has to do to enable this feature is to install DA SmartQuest in “standalone mode” instead of "cloud mode." Doing so will keep all drive health data on the PC.

While many of DA Drive Analyzer’s features will not be available in “standalone mode,” it will allow users who lack an internet connection and users with strict data security requirements to receive DA Drive Analyzer’s AI-based drive failure predictions.

With this latest product, DA Drive Analyzer continues to set new standards for data analysis and decision support, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their drive health data and gain insight into the state of their drives.