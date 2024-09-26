UK Railway Hubs affected by Cyber Attack

September 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

The public WiFi networks in around 20 railway stations across the UK have been affected by a cyber attack this morning. It is reported that passengers attempting to access services were met with a webpage titled “We love you, Europe” and possible terrorist messages. Network Rail says the issue is ongoing and also affecting other organisations who use the same third-party WiFi provider, Telent. Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity comments:

“The recent cyberattack on a third-party public WiFi provider, in multiple UK railway hubs highlights the increased risk of supply chain attacks; as more and more organisations depend on external vendors for essential services, the chances of these attacks just keep increasing.

This incident is a clear reminder of why organisations need strong risk-based vulnerability management and constant monitoring to isolate holes in any network before an attacker can slip through. Companies need to be proactive, thoroughly vetting their partners, segmenting access, and having a solid plan in place for any incidents.”