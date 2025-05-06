UAE Cybersecurity Acquires spiderSilk

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The acquisition combines CPX’s trusted end-to-end expertise in threat detection, analysis, and remediation with spiderSilk’s product-led innovation and AI-driven technologies. Together, they aim to offer organizations more intelligent, integrated, and agile solutions to defend against today’s most complex cyber threats. This alliance paves the way for expansion into key international markets, including North America, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC, and positions the UAE as a fast-rising hub for world-class cybersecurity innovation.

Since its inception in 2019, spiderSilk has successfully built and commercialized cybersecurity products from the UAE for both regional and global audiences. This includes newly launched product offerings such as autonomous SOC AI agents and the first of its kind cyber intelligence platform using a truly internet-wide knowledge graph. The company’s products are being used by customers in both the public and private sectors across the region. Its robust R&D center will continue to lead innovation, creating new solutions and keeping the company at the forefront of cyber threat defense.

Global Ventures (MENA’s leading VC firm) and Dara Holdings, will remain part of the journey, supporting CPX’s leadership in driving the company’s continued growth.

This acquisition further highlights the UAE’s global leadership in advancing AI and cybersecurity innovation, aligning perfectly with the nation’s vision to foster cutting-edge technological growth and reinforcing its position as a strategic hub for pioneering cyber defense capabilities.