Tufin® announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) R24-2. TOS R24-2

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The key benefits TOS R24-2 delivers are:

• Unmatched Automation: Automates complex firewall policies and access requests to reduce manual efforts and ensure the accurate implementation of network changes across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and VMware cloud platforms.

• Enhanced Compliance: Remain audit-ready with comprehensive change tracking, proactive risk analysis, and impact simulation, all which help maintain a state of continuous compliance for Microsoft Azure Network Security Groups (NSG) and VMware NSX-T devices.

• Broad Platform Support: Tufin’s Open Policy Model (OPM) framework extends security coverage to a wide range of devices - including cloud-native and next generation firewalls - while supporting all major cloud providers and hybrid environments.

R24-2 also integrates seamlessly with existing network environments, providing a unified platform for managing network security across on-premise and cloud infrastructures. Customers using Microsoft Azure, GCP and VMware cloud platforms can now benefit from reduced operational overhead, increased accuracy in change implementations, and enhanced compliance - ultimately leading to a more secure and efficient network environment.

TOS R24-2 introduces a suite of advanced automation and compliance features, including:

• Microsoft Azure Automation - Automated change design for Microsoft Azure Firewall and NSGs, including proactive risk analysis.

• GCP Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Automation - Streamlined change automation process using VPC auto-target selection and change verification.

• VMWare NSX-T Automation - Reduced mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and service level agreements (SLAs) for VMware NSX-T customers who use IPv6 in their environment, due to improved topology and automation support.

• Security Policy Optimization - Enhanced policy optimization through identification of unused rules and objects for Microsoft Azure NSGs, and unused rules for Microsoft Azure Firewall and VMware NSX-T.

• Integration Support - Quick integrations within devices that are not natively supported by Tufin, providing audit, troubleshooting, and automation support, using Tufin’s enhanced OPM framework.

The enhancements available in TOS R24-2 enable teams to focus on strategic initiatives, while maintaining a secure and compliant network environment. Because of its automated change design and audit preparation capabilities, manual processes are minimized - meaning the time wasted by teams on rule cleanup is reduced. In addition, proactive risk analysis and automated documentation tools help organizations reach a state of continuous compliance. End-to-end visibility helps to identify risky attack vectors, ensuring secure and efficient network changes, while troubleshooting is streamlined, leading to faster resolution times.