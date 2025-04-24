Tufin announced TufinAI

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Tufin announced TufinAI, a groundbreaking AI-powered engine designed to transform the way enterprises manage and protect their networks. Backed by its strong financial foundation and record results in 2024, Tufin has been able to invest boldly in innovation – pushing far beyond the capabilities of alternative solutions.

A forward-looking framework for managing and optimizing security policies across dynamic, complex networks, TufinAI represents an evolution from traditional network security policy management to AI-Powered Hybrid Mesh Networks.

Share

Built upon two decades of expertise and insights derived from years of successfully managing complex, heterogeneous networks, TufinAI is the first cross-platform, cross-technology artificial intelligence engine of its kind. TufinAI represents a significant leap forward, empowering enterprises across the globe with solutions for a broader and more critical set of network security challenges.

As networks grow more complex, incorporating firewalls, secure access service edge (SASE), native cloud, and other technologies, enterprises need intelligent automation and advanced troubleshooting tools to ensure both agility and security. TufinAI applies cutting-edge AI technologies, including large-language models (LLM), machine learning algorithms, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), to the intricate challenges of understanding, optimizing, and securing data flows across today’s multi-layered networks, helping enterprises to simplify, optimize, and scale network security.

Rethinking Network Security for the AI Era

The rapid growth of hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, and decentralized architectures have created a “perfect storm” of complexity for enterprises. Combined with the growing complexity and prevalence of AI-driven threats and attacks, it is clear that there is a need for enterprises to evolve their defenses. TufinAI has been engineered to meet this challenge by not only adapting to the demands of modern networks, but fundamentally reinventing how they are secured.

Over the past 20 years, Tufin has gained unparalleled expertise managing diverse network environments - and it is this experience that forms the foundation of the TufinAI engine. A forward-looking framework for managing and optimizing security policies across dynamic, complex networks, TufinAI represents an evolution from traditional network security policy management to AI-Powered Hybrid Mesh Networks.

TufinAI utilizes advanced machine learning methods and LLM techniques to enable the following capabilities:

Network Segmentation: TufinAI maps the different segments of the network and refines the definitions of access that can be allowed - as well as those that impose risks to critical assets in the organization.

Proactive Policy Optimization: Suboptimal configurations are identified, and AI-driven recommendations are generated that help teams enhance security while minimizing the attack surface.

Anomaly Detection at Scale: Subtle patterns and anomalies in network activity are detected, enabling organizations to respond to risks before they escalate.

Natural Language-Based AI Assistant: Using LLM and RAG technology, Tufin has established AI-powered assistants that can understand questions in natural language and provide knowledge and how-to guidance as needed.

TufinAI Powers New Role-Based TufinMate Assistants

As the first application built on the TufinAI engine, TufinMate provides broad groups of employees immediate answers to network security queries, relieving stress on network security teams. TufinMate reduces manual intervention and response times, enabling organizations to improve operational efficiency and enhance overall security readiness. The key features of each TufinMate self-service assistant are:

TufinMate for IT: Enables application owners, technical support and other teams to troubleshoot network connectivity issues and submit network change requests via self-service. It integrates with Microsoft Teams, accelerating troubleshooting and access changes, and reducing the need for handovers.

TufinMate for SOC: Integrates with Microsoft Copilot for Security to deliver real-time insights into the network impact of incidents, expediting response times and improving security posture. For more, click here.

TufinMate for Network Security Engineers: Streamlines compliance and security processes by giving teams a conversational interface to Tufin’s extensive knowledge center, arming them with expert AI-driven guidance that accelerates compliance and reduces delays in resolving access issues.

Building a Roadmap for Disruption

TufinAI is more than a technological leap; it is a strategic commitment to shaping the future of network security. As Tufin continues to invest in TufinAI, customers can expect a clear roadmap that delivers incremental value at every stage - starting with AI-assisted policy optimization in 2025 and culminating in fully autonomous AI-Powered Hybrid Mesh Network capabilities by 2027.