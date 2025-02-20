Trustwave has reached FedRAMP Authorization

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Trustwave announced its achievement of authorized status by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its Government Fusion platform. FedRAMP is the entity charged with standardizing security and risk assessment for cloud services accessed by federal government agencies. Trustwave also became a StateRAMP-authorized vendor in August 2024.

“Federal and state agencies, the Defense Industrial Base, contractors to government, and highly regulated organizations increasingly depend on trusted technology partners to fortify their cybersecurity defenses, and we are proud to deliver a solution that not only meets but often exceeds their stringent security requirements,” said Trustwave Government Solutions (TGS) President Bill Rucker. “As the first and only pure-play MDR provider to achieve this milestone, with government agency authorization to operate and a 100 percent US Only persons cleared security operations team working around the clock, we offer unparalleled expertise and an uncompromising level of security. This commitment ensures both government agencies, and the enterprise organizations that support them, can operate with the highest level of confidence and peace of mind, knowing their mission-critical assets are fully protected 24/7/365.”

“No other pure-play MDR provider has made the same degree of long-term investment as Trustwave in achieving these capabilities, including physically separated instances, 24/7/365 vulnerability scanning, and continual POAM-based proactive execution,” Rucker continued.

Available on the FedRAMP and StateRAMP marketplaces, Trustwave Government Fusion is the platform used for Trustwave’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Co-Managed SIEM/SOC services designed for Federal and State agencies and clients who require US-only based personnel in a government community cloud environment. In addition, all Trustwave managed security services platforms meet the same stringent standards as Government Fusion, giving clients the flexibility to choose between FedRAMP or non-FedRAMP deployments with the same level of confidence.

Trustwave’s MDR and Co-Managed SOC solutions offer 24x7 real-time monitoring, threat detection, threat hunting, intelligence, remediation capabilities, and SOAR functionality seamlessly integrated with a client’s existing security technologies. The platform ensures scalability and straightforward onboarding, making it an ideal choice for clients seeking augmentation or Managed SOC services at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional on-premises SOC solutions.

Under the sponsorship of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Trustwave’s FedRAMP and StateRAMP certifications position the company to meet the Department of Defense’s stringent "US eyes only" requirement for the Defense Industrial Base and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Trustwave is also a CMMC Accreditation Body-authorized Registered Provider Organization.

Today’s news is pivotal for Trustwave, as any cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution utilized by the federal government requires FedRAMP certification.

In March 2024, Trustwave was named as a Major Player in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: U.S. National Government Professional Security Services 2024 Vendor Assessment, with the analyst firm citing Trustwave as the first to receive FedRAMP In Process – Program Management Office (PMO) Review designation, at the time, for a pure-play MDR offering.

Trustwave is available on the FedRAMP and StateRAMP marketplace websites.