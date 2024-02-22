Trusted Connectivity Alliance Reports Interoperability Push for Consumer eSIM Devices

February 2024 by Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA)

Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA) reports growing industry momentum to support increased eSIM interoperability for consumer devices, with Eseye, floLIVE and Giesecke+Devrient[1] all progressing comprehensive eSIM profile testing through the TCA eSIM Interoperability Service.

To deliver a seamless activation, onboarding and connectivity experience for end-users, eSIM profiles must be tested extensively to prevent compatibility issues with specific consumer devices. But as the ecosystem expands, it is becoming increasingly complex and resource-intensive for mobile operators, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), IoT connectivity providers and eSIM profile developers to manage the testing process in-house. This means that profiles are rarely comprehensively checked, raising the risk and impact of interoperability issues.

The TCA eSIM Interoperability Service – delivered by COMPRION – addresses this challenge by testing how eSIM profiles interact with an extensive range of consumer eSIM devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets and laptops. This helps to proactively identify and address individual interoperability issues prior to deployment, promoting consumer trust, reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market.

The service is particularly beneficial for organisations with more limited resource for comprehensive in-house testing, as it enables eSIM profile testing demands to be fully offloaded.

“As eSIM adoption continues to scale, the introduction of the TCA eSIM Interoperability Testing Service offers a simple, convenient way to help promote consistency and reliability across an increasingly complex landscape,” comments Bertrand Moussel, Chair of the TCA Board. “We applaud Eseye, floLIVE and Giesecke+Devrient for their proactive commitment to driving trust and confidence in eSIM technology, and strongly encourage other eSIM ecosystem participants to explore how the service can help to unlock efficiencies and streamline costs.”

To share the real-world benefits of the eSIM Interoperability Service and explore learnings from service participants, TCA hosted a dedicated panel discussion featuring experts from COMPRION, Eseye, floLIVE, Giesecke+Devrient and GSMA.