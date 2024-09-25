TRG merges capabilities with Inverssion6

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

TRG announces that it has merged capabilities with its TruWest Holdings sister company, Inversion6, and adds cybersecurity to its list of already comprehensive endpoint management capabilities.

Inversion6, now a division of TRG, is a comprehensive cybersecurity solutions provider that leverages senior-level experts, proven processes and industry-leading technologies. The company will keep its name and brand identity and ability to service its own clients outside of TRG but expand its focus to TRG’s mobility clients who are looking to augment their cybersecurity.

As the dedicated cybersecurity division of TRG, Inversion6 brings its holistic capabilities including a 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) that leverages enterprise grade technology and analyst / admin personnel, a team of experienced fractional Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) along with a portfolio of best-in-class technology partners.

With this merger, TRG is expecting to see roughly 20% organic growth within its existing customer base and has immediate plans to make strategic hires overseas to globalize its cybersecurity offering.

TRG provides the most comprehensive, device agnostic managed endpoint solutions for any enterprise organizations looking to streamline operational efficiencies. In addition to cybersecurity, the company’s services include forward and reverse logistics, maintenance and support, networking services, unified endpoint management and media and consumables.