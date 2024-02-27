Transformative Advancements in Access Control and Attendance Management: A Matrix Case Study of a Leading Pharmaceutical Company in Saudi Arabia

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

A distinguished pharmaceutical company, based in Saudi Arabia, has been unwavering in its dedication to establishing a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing complex. Their ambitious initiative is geared towards combating chronic and life-threatening diseases, reflecting the company’s vision to address unmet needs in the pharmaceutical sector within Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region. By steadfastly committing to this mission, the company positions itself at the forefront of advancing healthcare solutions, poised to make a significant impact on public health.

Overview

Application Access Control, Time-Attendance, Integration with Video Surveillance

Industry Manufacturing

Credential Face, PIN, RFID Card, BLE

Location Saudi Arabia, Multi Location

The client encountered a diverse set of challenges, ranging from outdated hardware in their Access Control and CCTV systems to the intricate integration of advanced access control features and payroll data with SAP. Amidst disruptions to work continuity, these challenges encompassed preserving the functionality of the existing system, consolidating monitoring for emergency response, and introducing mobile attendance capabilities within specific areas. Matrix’s all-encompassing solution effectively tackled these multifaceted obstacles, utilizing expertise to seamlessly integrate systems and deliver customized resolutions. This ensured optimal resource utilization and a streamlined workflow for the client.

Challenges

The challenges confronted by the client were inherently complex, spanning from outdated hardware issues to the intricacies of payroll integration. The client faced difficulties in procuring essential resources for implementing effective solutions, resulting in disruptions to work continuity and impeding the optimal utilization of resources.

Challenges faced in Access Control and Attendance Management:

● Obsolete Hardware Components:

The client faced the dilemma of dealing with aging infrastructure, as the Access Control and CCTV hardware, installed a decade ago, approached obsolescence.

● Implementation of Advanced Access Control Features:

The client articulated the need for advanced access control features, introducing the challenge of seamlessly integrating these capabilities with their existing access control system while ensuring the preservation of the current system’s functionality.

● Integration for Streamlined Monitoring:

A pivotal challenge revolved around integrating access control and surveillance systems to enable unified monitoring on a single screen. The client sought features like Alerts and Video Pop-ups to enhance emergency response, monitor door access, and identify Access Rules Violations.

● Integration of Employee Attendance Data with SAP:

Seamlessly integrating employee attendance data with SAP for efficient payroll processing was a requirement. This presented a challenge in ensuring compatibility and accuracy in the synchronization of data.

● Implementation of Mobile Attendance within Designated Locations:

The client aspired for a solution enabling mobile attendance within the geographical confines of their head office and plant locations. This posed a distinctive challenge in providing flexibility without compromising security.

Against this intricate backdrop of challenges, Matrix applied its expertise and innovative solutions to deliver a comprehensive and customized resolution.

Solution

Embarking on a transformative path, Matrix provided a seamless resolution to address all client concerns. The integration of video surveillance, implementation of proactive security measures, and streamlined payroll processing demonstrated Matrix’s commitment to delivering more than just a solution – a customized and future-ready security ecosystem for our client.

Matrix tailored a solution for Access Control and Attendance Management:

● Seamless Integration of Existing Access Control and Video Surveillance Systems:

Utilizing the Matrix COSEC application, Matrix integrated the client’s current access control system with the Matrix COSEC ARC DC200P. Concurrently, Matrix linked the existing video surveillance solution with Matrix Server Grade Enterprise Network Video Recorders and Matrix IP Cameras. This strategic approach not only maximized the use of the client’s current infrastructure but also resulted in significant cost savings, presenting a seamlessly integrated solution.

● Implementation of Advanced Access Control for Heightened Security:

To address the client’s demand for advanced access control features, Matrix integrated the existing system with its access control solution. This integration expanded security measures with features like Man Trap, Time-Based Access, Zone-Based Access Policies, and Fire Alarm Integration. The outcome was a comprehensive security framework, enabling centralized control over employees’ movements within secure areas.

● Unified Monitoring and Proactive Security Measures through Video Surveillance:

Matrix’s R&D team achieved a unified monitoring system with alerts and video pop-ups for emergency door access and Access rule violations. This seamless integration between access control and video surveillance established a responsive and proactive security infrastructure. The result was a unified monitoring experience on a single screen, enhancing the client’s ability to address security concerns in real time.

● Effortless Payroll Processing with SAP Integration for Enhanced Attendance Management:

Matrix’s time-attendance solution facilitated the integration of the client’s active directory for user master data and seamlessly incorporated processed attendance data with SAP. This integration streamlined the payroll process, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in salary calculations. The client experienced a trouble-free payroll integration, mitigating the risk of errors in the salary processing workflow.

● Mobile Attendance Solution within Geo Attendance Capabilities:

Matrix met the client’s requirement for mobile attendance with the COSEC APTA mobile application. This solution enabled the client to establish a geo-fence around their head office and plant locations, allowing employees to mark their attendance via mobile phones within the designated limits. This innovative approach provided flexibility without compromising security, aligning with the client’s specific needs.

The seamless integration of solutions in this comprehensive security system not only addressed the client’s challenges but also elevated them to a leading position in advanced security and access control technologies.

Application Scenario

Results

In the constantly evolving realms of security and organizational management, the demand for integrated solutions has become crucial. Our client’s journey encapsulates the challenges stemming from outdated hardware in their Access Control and CCTV systems, leading to the intervention of Matrix’s R&D team. Consequently, a comprehensive solution emerged, seamlessly integrating CCTV and Access Control functionalities.

Beyond fortifying security, this integrated system offers a streamlined monitoring experience, eliminating the necessity for disparate applications. Furthermore, the inclusion of video pop-ups and email alerts ensures a proactive response to exceptions. In addition to enhancing security features, the solution integrates their centralized Attendance system with SAP, optimizing not only security but also administrative processes. This holistic approach underscores Matrix’s dedication to delivering innovative and efficient solutions tailored to our client’s evolving needs.

Products Offered

Products Offered Description

COSEC PANEL200P Access Control Hub

COSEC ARGO FACEI Face-based Door Controller

COSEC ARC DC200P Two-Door Access Controller