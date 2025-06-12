Timothy Eades and Marc Woolward Appointed to Fenix24 Advisory Board

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Fenix24™ announced the appointment of cybersecurity veterans Timothy Eades and Marc Woolward to its advisory board. The addition of these experts reflects Fenix24’s continued momentum following its acquisition of vArmour and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering the most advanced recovery and operational resiliency solutions on the market.

Eades, a veteran cybersecurity executive with over two decades of leadership experience, is currently the CEO and co-founder of Anetac, an identity and security platform provider, and co-founder of the Cyber Mentor Fund. As the former CEO of vArmour, Eades guided the company through significant innovation and growth. He was also instrumental in connecting vArmour and Fenix24, recognizing the synergies between the two organizations and their shared vision for modern enterprise resilience.

Woolward is a seasoned technology leader with 35 years of experience in digital innovation, secure distributed systems, and operational resilience. Prior to his Fenix24 advisor board appointment, Woolward served as vArmour’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Technology Officer, shaping the company’s technical direction and was a key architect of its platform — expertise that directly informed Fenix24’s decision to acquire the company. Woolward is playing a central role in integrating the two organizations, helping translate vArmour’s capabilities into enhanced visibility and recovery tools for Fenix24’s customers.

Woolward now joins Fenix24’s advisory board to guide continued innovation across both peacetime posture and incident response. He also serves as a technology resilience consultant at Groundswell Technology Consulting.