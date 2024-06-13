Three Open Source Software Awarded at OW2con’24

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

OW2, the international community for professional open source software, today announced the three winners of the OW2con’24 Best Project Awards. These awards recognize OW2 projects for their outstanding contribution to technology, market performance and community.

This year’s three winners are:

OW2con’24 Best Project Technology Award: CENTREON

This Award goes to CENTREON, an open source software platform designed to supervise enterprise IT infrastructures from end to end. Interoperable with ITSM, observability, data analysis, orchestration and automation tools, it takes into account equipment and services distributed across the organization’s sites, in the cloud and at the edge.

OW2con’24 Best Project Market Award: W’IDaaS

W’IdaaS (Worteks IDentity as a Service) wins the OW2con’24 Best Project Market Award. The Cloud identity and access management software, accessible via Web interfaces and driven by REST APIs. Based on the OW2 FusionIAM project, this program manages multi-factor authentication (2FA/MFA). Its functionalities and business model match the present expectations of both corporate and local authority markets.

OW2con’24 Best Project Community Award: MERCATOR

The OW2con’24 Best Project Community Award goes to MERCATOR. This web application provides a mapping of the information system, and follows the ANSSI (French software security agency) recommendations specified in its "Guide de la cartographie du système d’information". The application takes a holistic approach to risk management, allowing complete protection and defense, as well as information system resilience. Mapping is an essential tool for risk management. It is now mandatory for Operators of Vital Importance and Operators of Essential Services in France.

"This year, the OW2 association is delighted to reward three open source software products that can help companies protect all their digital assets and keep control of their infrastructures in-house, at the edge and in the cloud. Centreon, W’IDaaS and Mercator deserve their awards for their openness to third-party solutions, their functionalities, their ergonomics and their business model," said OW2 CEO Pierre-Yves Gibello.

The OW2con’24 Best Project Awards recognize exemplary achievements. They provide OW2 members, project managers and their teams with community distinction and market visibility opportunities. More information available on OW2con’24 website.