ThreatAware has been honoured as the winner of the Best Product Award at the Annual Cyber Security Awards 2025

ThreatAware has earned the Best Product award at the Cyber Security Awards for its Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CASASM) platform. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams and companies within the cyber security industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes, throughout all categories. With independent, industry leading judges, companies are awarded solely on merit.

ThreatAware provides a cutting-edge cyber asset management platform that’s transforming asset and security management for organisations worldwide. The platform standardises data from disparate systems, enabling the discovery of every active device to produce a real-time picture of an organisation’s cyber hygiene status. Offering unmatched accuracy, the ThreatAware platform provides a single source of truth across all devices and assets, regularly uncovering 30% of unknown assets within an enterprise, without the need for additional software or hardware.

Industry Recognition & Judge Remarks

The 2025 Cyber Security Awards featured highly competitive entries across all categories. The judging panel commended the high calibre of nominees, emphasising the innovation and expertise demonstrated throughout the industry.

Jennifer Cox, Director for Ireland at Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) UK & Ireland and a judge at this year’s awards, shared her thoughts:

“To all applicants, I commend you for your dedication to advancing the cybersecurity field. The work you are doing is not only crucial to protecting organisations but also to shaping the future of our industry.

Whether you win or not, every step you take in creating more secure environments adds immense value. Keep innovating, challenging the status quo, and striving for excellence—because it’s through your persistence that we strengthen the digital world for everyone.”

Martyn Booth, Chief Information Security Officer at dunnhumby, part of the Tesco group, and one of this year’s judges, also reflected on the significance of the awards:

“Cyber is a complex and challenging industry, and the fact that you are here is a testament to your achievements—something to be truly proud of. Choosing the best candidate from a sea of great ones is difficult, and there should be no shame in not winning.

I value innovation and commitment as essential qualities when recognising the next generation of industry leaders. I am particularly inspired by success stories where significant obstacles have been overcome to achieve great things.”