Threat actor TA547 uses suspected LLM-generated PowerShell script to target organisations – Proofpoint

April 2024 by Proofpoint, Inc.

Key findings from the research include:

• The campaign has been attributed to TA547, a financially motivated cybercriminal threat actor considered to be an initial access broker (IAB) that targets various geographic regions including organisations in Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and the U.S.

• Proofpoint researchers have observed changes in TA547’s tactics – it targeted German organisations with an email campaign delivering Rhadamanthys malware, a previously unobserved information stealer.

• Emails sent from the threat actor impersonated the German retail company Metro purporting to relate to invoices. The emails targeted dozens of organisations across various industries in Germany.

• The second PowerShell script used to load Rhadamanthys contained interesting characteristics not commonly observed in code used by threat actors or legitimate programmers, suggesting TA547 used some type of LLM-enabled tool to write or rewrite the PowerShell, or copied the script from another source that had used it.