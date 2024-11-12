Thoma Bravo announced it has signed an agreement to sell a significant minority stake in Qlik®

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Thoma Bravo announced it has signed an agreement to sell a significant minority stake in Qlik® to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). As part of the terms of the transaction, Thoma Bravo would remain the majority shareholder and would also make a new equity investment in the company. A consortium of other investors is expected to invest alongside ADIA and Thoma Bravo. This transaction reinforces Qlik’s leadership in delivering real-world AI solutions through a flexible, agnostic platform.

Since taking the company private, Thoma Bravo has partnered with the Qlik leadership team to accelerate growth through 14 strategic acquisitions and substantial R&D investments. Qlik serves customers across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, retail, and the public sector. Its solutions empower organizations to bring data together, make sense of it, trust it, analyze it, and take action.

The recently launched Qlik Talend® Cloud enables businesses to build a trusted foundation for AI, while Qlik Answers™ brings value to proprietary unstructured data sources by generating relevant answers to questions with full explainability. Qlik’s platform supports comprehensive data needs across cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments.

Guggenheim Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Qlik. Evercore is serving as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal advisor to ADIA. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1 2025.