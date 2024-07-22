The Zero Trust Principle: An Imperative for Comprehensive Security

July 2024 by Patrick Houyoux LL.M. ULB, Brussels, Trinity College, Cambridge, UK. President – Director PT SYDECO

The Zero Trust principle is fundamental and must be applied in all situations where security is at stake. This includes not only cybersecurity but also the protection of people and property.

A recent unfortunate example, the assassination attempt on candidate and former President Donald Trump, confirms that one should never entrust their own security to others. This concept also applies to cybersecurity: it is crucial to avoid relying on third parties whose level of protection is unknown.

The recent global incident involving Microsoft’s computer outage, caused by a subcontractor, is further proof of this.

This is why PT SYDECO does not involve any third parties in its products. With PT SYDECO, all servers are on your premises:

ARCHANGEL 2.0, a next-generation firewall, is on your premises.

The VPN Server is on your premises.

The SydeCloud Server, an online file sharing and backup system, is on your premises.

By opting for PT SYDECO’s integrated defense system, you can be sure that you are the sole master of your cybersecurity.