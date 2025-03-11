The program committee of the cybersecurity conference C&ESAR is launching a call for papers with a deadline on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Since 1997, the French Ministry of Defense has organized [C&ESAR]( https://2025.cesar-conference.org ), an annual cybersecurity conference that has become a key event within the [European Cyber Week (ECW)]( https://www.european-cyber-week.eu/?lang=en ). Held every fall in Rennes, Brittany, France, C&ESAR serves as an important forum for cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and decision-makers.

The conference brings together experts from government, industry, and academia, fostering a unique interdisciplinary exchange. It provides operational practitioners with insights into emerging technologies, while industry and research communities gain exposure to real-world challenges. This synergy helps shape the future of cybersecurity by bridging the gap between theoretical advancements and practical implementation.

C&ESAR solicits scientific or professional submissions on a broad range of cybersecurity topics. The scope covers technical issues as well as social and legal issues. A 2 pages detailed outline is sufficient for the first step of the submission process. The submission process is summarized on the home page (https://2025.cesar-conference.org/#summary-of-the-call-for-papers-topics--submission-guidelines).