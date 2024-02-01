The Channel can help SMEs protect themselves from increasing security threats

February 2024 by ALSO Cloud UK

According to ALSO Cloud UK, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can use the Channel to combat increasing security threats. Recent reports indicate that SME resellers specialising in security are optimistic about the future, expecting a better year ahead than the challenges they faced in the previous 12 months.

With increasing cyber threats and the need for secure and reliable solutions, these resellers are poised to provide valuable services to businesses seeking to safeguard their networks and data.

Mark Appleton, Chief Customer Officer at ALSO Cloud UK, believes many businesses are putting a greater focus in security solutions to safeguard themselves from cyber threats and thus, increasing their profits.

"SMEs need to ensure that they are well-prepared to meet the increasing demand in the market; the priority should be focused on investing in the right security solutions that can protect their business from potential cyber threats. This can include implementing firewalls, antivirus software, and other security measures to safeguard their systems and data.

By investing in the right security solutions and delivering top-notch customer service, SMEs can differentiate themselves from their competitors and build a solid reputation in the market. This will help them retain and attract new customers, leading to increased revenue and business growth”.

Appleton concluded that SMEs face complex security challenges requiring a nuanced approach to risk mitigation.

"SMEs should take a proactive approach towards security measures to safeguard their assets and stakeholders. The most common cyber-attacks that SMEs face include phishing attacks, ransomware, data breaches, and malware infections.

These attacks can lead to financial losses, damage to reputation, and disruption of business operations. Therefore, SMEs must implement strong security measures and update themselves on the latest cybersecurity practices. The Channel can also be vital in protecting SMEs from security threats."