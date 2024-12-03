Thales Unveils Data Risk Intelligence

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Thales announced the launch of Data Risk Intelligence, a groundbreaking Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) solution that proactively addresses the risks to data wherever it resides. This is the first solution uniting the risk and threat identification capabilities of the Imperva Data Security Fabric with the data protection capabilities of the Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform, following Thales’s strategic acquisition of Imperva in December 2023.

In today’s modern digital landscape, organisations face challenges in managing security across an ever-growing attack surface while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. With data and operations spread across cloud, on-premises and hybrid systems, security teams require constant, comprehensive visibility into where their data is, the types of data they have, and the potential risks to that data. In fact, according to the 2024 Thales Data Threat Report, 93% of enterprises reported an increase in threats compared to the previous year.

Empowering Security Teams and SOCs with Enhanced Visibility and Control

The combined intelligence and contextual insights from Data Risk Intelligence provide a unified visibility of risks to critical data with a unique view of the strength of encryption for data across an organisation’s entire data estate. With this enhanced visibility, Data Risk Intelligence empowers CIOs, CISOs, and data risk specialists to accurately identify the most critical data that are at risk by severity and likelihood, enabling them to effectively prioritise risk mitigation with clear recommendations for corrective action.

Data Risk Intelligence delivers a highly confident risk score and clear recommendations for corrective action that are based on a wide-ranging set of data risk indicators through advanced analytics, built upon user permissions, data source vulnerabilities, use of encryption following NIST standards, monitoring of suspicious activities, and other customisable inputs.

“The risks to enterprise data are multi-dimensional and organisations are struggling to address the volume and breadth of these risks while still maintaining optimal business operations,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Data and Information Security at IDC Security and Trust Group. “Centralising data risk visibility and management offers valuable context about the data – and it’s vulnerabilities – enabling organisations to prioritise protection where it’s needed most.”

Key Benefits of Data Risk Intelligence:

Enhanced Risk Prioritisation: Combines risk-related intelligence from Data Security Fabric and CipherTrust Data Security Platform to deliver precise risk scores that drive confident decisions.

Comprehensive Visibility: Provides a unified view of data risks across the entire data estate, reducing complexity, delivering risk indicators, and recommending protective measures.

Customisable Risk Indicators: Allows organisations to tailor risk indicators to their specific environment, highlighting the most critical threats.

Encryption Integration: Leverages the encryption capabilities of the CipherTrust Data Security Platform to ensure data protection at all levels.

Advanced Analytics: Utilises posture-based and machine-learning behavioural risk indicators to identify and prioritise the highest-risk data.

DSF Data Risk Intelligence is available to customers who have a current Data Security Fabric Data 360 license.