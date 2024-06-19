Tenable to Acquire Eureka Security

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eureka Security, Inc., a provider of data security posture management (DSPM) for cloud environments. Eureka Security helps security teams gain a holistic view into an organization’s cloud data security footprint, fight policy drift and misconfigurations that put data at risk, and continuously improve their security posture over time. The acquisition is expected to close this month.

By adding DSPM capabilities to its CNAPP solution, Tenable will help customers identify key evidence related to cloud data risk, including where sensitive data resides in the cloud, who has access to that data and the severity of the risk posed by potential data compromise. This type of visibility is central to an organization’s ability to accurately assess its cloud security compliance. In the 2024 Tenable Cloud Security Outlook study, 95% of organizations polled had experienced cloud-related breaches in the previous 18 months. Among those, 92% reported exposure of sensitive data, and a majority acknowledged being harmed by the data exposure.

The integration of DSPM will round out the current Tenable Cloud Security solution that already includes such key capabilities as unified CNAPP, iron-clad CSPM protection, cloud workload protection and industry-leading CIEM, among others, which will give security teams the context and prioritization guidance to make efficient and accurate remediation decisions. The Eureka Security DSPM capabilities are expected to be natively integrated into Tenable Cloud Security and its leading CNAPP solution later this year.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year.