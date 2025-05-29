Tenable Reveals 2025 Global Partner Award Winners

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Tenable® announced the recipients of its Global Partner Awards during Tenable AssureWorld — the company’s fifth annual virtual partner conference. Those honored this year include IBM — Global System Integrator of the Year; Siemens Energy — Tenable OT Security Partner of the Year; Telefonica — MSSP Partner of the Year; and AWS — Global Technology Partner of the Year.

Tenable also crowned its regional Partners of the Year which recognizes those partners who consistently surpass expectations in collaboration and contribution throughout the year. This year’s winners are:

● Asia Pacific and Japan - DXC

● Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Softcat (UKI)

● Latin America - Global Sec Tecnologia

● North America - CDW

● Public Sector - SHI

Tenable AssureWorld is an exclusive event that allows Tenable and its partners to come together to learn and share information. The conference provides insights from top executives on Tenable’s vision, revenue strategy, customer-focused business strategy, product roadmap, and other key areas of cybersecurity.