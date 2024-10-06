Tenable-acquired co-founder’s commentary on Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 2024 by Om Moolchandani, Cofounder and CISO of Stealth Company

“As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, it’s a critical time to reflect on the increasing complexity of cyber threats and the growing importance of proactive security measures. With AI-driven attacks becoming more sophisticated, traditional reactive approaches relying on a patchwork of disconnected tools are proving inadequate. This leads to inefficiencies, heightened risks, and rising breach costs.

The cybersecurity landscape is evolving, with data showing that while the average cost of a breach has increased by 10% to $4.88M in 2023, organizations that leverage AI-powered security solutions saved $2.2M in breach costs. These savings stem from enhanced threat detection, automated responses, and streamlined security controls—capabilities that modern businesses can no longer afford to ignore.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a reminder for organizations to take proactive steps in their defense strategies. By unifying fragmented security tools, conducting real-time attackability analysis, and optimizing existing security controls, businesses can better manage their risk posture. Instead of continuously adding more tools, the focus should be on improving the effectiveness of current security infrastructure, leveraging AI to prioritize vulnerabilities, reduce noise, and prevent breaches before they occur.

In today’s environment, the path to robust cybersecurity lies in adopting a unified, AI-powered approach that enhances defense while reducing operational burdens. This October, let’s emphasize the need for proactive exposure management, real-time threat analysis, and the intelligent use of AI-driven solutions to mitigate cyber risks. By doing so, organizations can significantly improve their security posture and protect against the evolving threats we face in the digital age.”