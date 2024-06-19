Telecom Egypt Reports 90% Reduction in Incoming Scam Calls after Deploying Enea’s Voice Firewall, Deterring Fraudsters

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Since Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s primary telecom operator, deployed Enea’s voice firewall to protect against scam calls and unwanted robocalls, more than 90% of incoming calls with spoofed caller IDs have disappeared from its network. When the firewall solution was initially deployed, 8+% of all calls were identified as fraudulent and immediately blocked. This has acted as a deterrent to scammers, who have now ceased targeting the network, resulting in a roughly 90% reduction in spoof calls on the network.

According to a 2023 report from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), phone calls are the leading channel for scam attempts worldwide, a sobering fact that underscores the importance of robust telecom security measures. Like many other countries, Egypt suffers from voice call scams where spoofing is used to mislead subscribers about the caller’s identity. Caller ID spoofing means that the number displayed to a subscriber when receiving a call is not the number from which the call is being made. Scammers use this method to hide their identities and trick subscribers into believing the call is legitimate. It is often used to impersonate banks or authorities, facilitating the first steps of a financial fraud scheme or personal data theft.

To protect its subscribers, Telecom Egypt has deployed Enea’s voice firewall, a cutting-edge solution that operates on a zero-trust approach. It accurately detects and blocks any spoofed calls coming into the network, ensuring that only genuine calls reach the subscribers and preventing scams at the very first stage before potential victims are reached.

Mohamed Al Fowey, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at Telecom Egypt said: “Protecting our subscribers is a strategic priority. Improving end-user security to mitigate fraud and abuse in our network adds value to all our users. Enea is instrumental in our work to secure our network against voice call threats such as caller ID spoofing.”

”From the global threat intelligence we collect and analyze, we see an increase in caller ID spoofing worldwide, impacting millions of subscribers and businesses every year and eroding trust in communication systems. By taking a proactive approach to network security, Telecom Egypt shows strong security leadership driven by its commitment to protecting subscribers from harm”, said John Hughes, SVP and Head of Network Security Business Group at Enea.