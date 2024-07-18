Rechercher
International News

Technology Live! Munich: Zoom in on Data Storage and Management, SaaS Backup and Recovery

July 2024 by Yelena Jangwa-Nedelec, Global Security Mag

Technology Live! Munich 2024: a well knitted and experts filled event from A3 communications, with technical presentations from vendors Pure Storage, Keepit and Tintri.

The event started with a demo from the vendor Pure Storage, with Markus Grau presenting.

Markus Grau, Principal Systems Engineering at Pure Storage

Self-description: « We try to prevent technical debt for our customers, their products are never obsolete, because we are always improving and this non-disruptively.

Biggest advantage: An Automation-Driven Cloud Operating Model with a vital interest in the efficiency of the systems
The Pure platform is Software driven with very effective softwares underneath

Mottos of the day:
 « Nobody in the storage industry can predict what you will need in a few months, that’s where AI comes in, for us to be able to give efficient tips »
 « 73% were not prepared for AI impact on energy: Digital Data is not carbon neutral and AI will not make that better, AI is adding to the challenge
 
A 4 specialist-presentation from Keepit then followed, with a demo from Marküs Grünig, SR Account Manager, strategical insights from Michael Hauer, VP Dach, a technical explanation from Jakob Østergaard, CTO and a few impactful words from Kim Larsen, CISO.

Jakob Østergaard, CTO, Keepit

Self-description: 100% European company. Independent cost control. Simple to use and precise enough to get a small piece of data you exactly want to recover. Secure.

Biggest advantage: Independent cloud : own data center, own hardware, own storage, own direct links Complete control over technology stack. It means that if someone gains system level access to Microsoft Azure, for example, even if we’re not more secure, the important thing is we’re SEPARATE.

Motto of the day: « Less hardware in data centers = less emissions => you don’t have to be a vulture capitalist to make gains on costs »
 
It was then Tintri’s turn to take the stage, with Mark Walsh, VP EMEA and Phil Trickovic, SVP.

Phil Trickovic, SVP, Tintri

Self-description:
 Self Driving Data Management = Simple , you just have to activate it and use your time for something else
 Multi-Workload and Multi-Hypervisor: Tintri lets you run multiple workloads across industry-leading hypervisors on one platform.

Biggest advantage: 20 Years of Coding lead on everybody

Motto of the day: « Constistency is key, you don’t need to be all things and talk much Hype, you can be niche and do what you do very well »


