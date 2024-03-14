Symmetry Systems Launches Data+AI Security Product line for Enterprise Gen AI including Microsoft Copilot

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Symmetry Systems announced the launch of Symmetry for Enterprise Gen AI product line, leveraging a new, industry-leading Gen AI inventory feature, aimed at ensuring the safe adoption of Gen AI technologies, particularly Microsoft Copilot within modern organizations. Together, this product line helps organizations prepare their data estate to be indexed securely by AI agents like Copilot. It offers businesses a holistic view of their data exposure through AI agents and provides a one-stop data+AI security solution for not only Copilot deployments, but a wide array of Gen AI technologies.

The Symmetry for Enterprise Gen AI product line is a new set of products, services and features purpose built to ensure intellectual property, personal information and other sensitive data within Microsoft 365 and other Gen AI technologies is not inadvertently exposed through the integration into your organization’s working environment. Unlike generic data security solutions, this detailed readiness and data security analysis specifically identifies pre-existing issues related to Gen AI integration, and offers a targeted approach to identifying and mitigating risks associated with enabling Microsoft Copilot and other AI agents. This specificity, combined with a fast setup and comprehensive reporting, makes it a first-of-its-kind service tailored to the emerging challenges of AI in the workplace.

"Symmetry’s solution zeroes in on the critical challenge organizations face with adoption of AI Agents: the longstanding, overlooked exposure of vast quantities of sensitive data through platforms like OneDrive and SharePoint." said Claude Mandy, Chief Evangelist at Symmetry. "By proactively addressing the security risks tied to this data, Symmetry enables faster AI adoption with security at the forefront," said the former Gartner analyst and Financial Services CISO.

Symmetry Systems’ new Gen AI inventory feature enables organizations to precisely identify and assess the usage of various generative AI models, including but not limited to LLaMA, LLaMA2, Falcon, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Haystack, Hugging Face, LangChain, LlamaIndex, Mistral, Mixtral, Pinecone, Weaviate, Chroma, PGVector, and FAISS. This expansive inventory ensures that businesses can comprehensively understand their AI landscape and secure their deployments against potential vulnerabilities.